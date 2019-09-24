Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 277,422 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,741,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 277,422 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.48% of Gartner worth $1,084,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 3.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 318,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Gartner by 114.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.65. 36,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,157. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner Inc has a 1-year low of $120.89 and a 1-year high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 1,828 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $249,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 400 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,499 shares of company stock valued at $601,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.