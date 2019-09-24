Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,623,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032,727 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.95% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $1,788,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Foresters Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 264.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD stock traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $130.96. 58,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.49 and a 200-day moving average of $143.06. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $189.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.62.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,439.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.