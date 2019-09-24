Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.03 Billion Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,878,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,537,931 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of SS&C Technologies worth $1,029,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 930.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $49.55. 145,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,623. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.70.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $96,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Buckingham Research set a $67.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.