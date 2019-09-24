Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,931,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.32% of Marriott International worth $1,533,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.67.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $650,146.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,754 shares in the company, valued at $902,401.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $446,172.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,929. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $3.24 on Tuesday, reaching $122.61. 106,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,586. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $100.62 and a 1-year high of $144.24. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

