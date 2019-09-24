Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,533,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 353,571 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.46% of S&P Global worth $1,943,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 409.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 610.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $1,528,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,723,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $1,374,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,425 shares of company stock worth $5,898,602. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.23.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.80. The company had a trading volume of 56,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.87. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.68 and a fifty-two week high of $269.57.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.