Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,630,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,416 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.49% of AT&T worth $1,193,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $37.42. 19,662,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,458,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

