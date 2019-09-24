Premier Veterinary Group (LON:PVG) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Premier Veterinary Group PLC (LON:PVG)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71), 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 43,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.75).

The stock has a market cap of $8.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.37.

About Premier Veterinary Group (LON:PVG)

Premier Veterinary Group plc provides various services to third party veterinary practices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Denmark, the Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Germany. It offers Premier Pet Care Plan, a structured preventative healthcare program for cats, dogs, and rabbits; and non-medical services to other veterinary practices.

