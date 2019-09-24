Precision BioSciences Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 24th (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:DTIL) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 24th. Precision BioSciences had issued 7,900,000 shares in its IPO on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $126,400,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTIL. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,102,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 511.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 531,269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 883,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 353,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 469.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 352,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,035,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.