PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.38.

PRAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of PRAH traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.41. 369,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.31.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $763.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $649,401,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

