Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCM by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PCM alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCMI. BidaskClub upgraded PCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded PCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded PCM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

PCMI remained flat at $$35.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $431.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.35. PCM Inc has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $548.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.89 million. PCM had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 1.16%.

PCM Profile

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI).

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.