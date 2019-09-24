Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Sothebys (NYSE:BID)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sothebys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sothebys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sothebys during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sothebys by 9.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sothebys during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Sothebys by 46.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 443,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after buying an additional 141,740 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sothebys alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,223,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $1,028,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,346 over the last ninety days. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sothebys stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 576,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,377. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25. Sothebys has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $59.94.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $361.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.58 million. Sothebys had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 28.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sothebys will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BID shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

About Sothebys

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sothebys (NYSE:BID).

Receive News & Ratings for Sothebys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sothebys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.