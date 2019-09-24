Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $494,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 95,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 73,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,197 shares in the last quarter.

EEM traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.21. 57,180,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,778,617. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

