Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $3.32 Million in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tableau Software by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tableau Software by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tableau Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Tableau Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Tableau Software by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DATA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.99 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tableau Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.38.

Shares of DATA stock remained flat at $$169.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.28. Tableau Software Inc has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

