Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,312,146 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,312,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,853,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 1.99% of MACOM Technology Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 3,186,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,214,000 after acquiring an additional 153,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,843,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

Shares of MTSI traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 34,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 157.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $23.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 76.27%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

