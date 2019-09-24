Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 90.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the second quarter valued at $67,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 106.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,051,886.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.60. 40,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,289. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.