Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 354.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 583.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $261,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon David A. De acquired 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $50,014.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LNT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

LNT traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 54,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $53.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

