Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $266,000 Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $5,564,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,060,935.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $118,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,144 shares in the company, valued at $806,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,721 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.18. The company had a trading volume of 258,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,040. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $120.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

