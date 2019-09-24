Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

BHVN stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,931. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.78. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $67.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.32.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.26). Analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.22 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.37 per share, for a total transaction of $403,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $900,675 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $87.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

