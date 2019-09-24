Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $250,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.63.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.98. The stock had a trading volume of 144,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.99 and a 12 month high of $163.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.95%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total value of $3,160,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 437,260 shares in the company, valued at $69,095,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $3,761,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,138,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,802,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,474 shares of company stock worth $33,539,831 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

