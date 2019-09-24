Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 8,478 AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,084,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,095,000 after buying an additional 6,374,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 57.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,328,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,154,000 after buying an additional 4,511,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4,454.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,907,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,269,000 after buying an additional 2,843,918 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 56.5% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,146,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,261,000 after buying an additional 2,218,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,804,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,103,000 after buying an additional 1,983,188 shares during the last quarter.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 6,000 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.28. 20,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $438.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

