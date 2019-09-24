Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,022 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 2,397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. 162,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,017,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

