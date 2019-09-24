Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 18,174 Shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,174 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Conduent were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Conduent by 342.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 1,014.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Conduent news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 3,076,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $19,781,110.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,941,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $12,753,033.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNDT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen set a $8.00 target price on shares of Conduent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conduent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of CNDT stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,478,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,914. Conduent Inc has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conduent Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

