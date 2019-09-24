Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 306,803 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,750,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,823,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $822,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,762 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,488,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 476,337 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,839,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,986,000 after purchasing an additional 546,316 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 364.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,751 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,492,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,088,000 after purchasing an additional 81,985 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. MKM Partners set a $32.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.42.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.89. 195,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,218,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.35. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 39.80% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $920,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

