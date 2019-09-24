Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 1,155.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,013 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Stifel Financial worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,282,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 788.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 86,476 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at about $6,023,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SF traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.39. 14,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,543. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46. Stifel Financial Corp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

In related news, SVP Ben A. Plotkin sold 9,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $502,238.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,381.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $85,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,910 shares in the company, valued at $10,816,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,162 shares of company stock worth $1,733,497. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

