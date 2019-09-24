Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of China Biologic Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBPO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in China Biologic Products by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in China Biologic Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in China Biologic Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBPO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.06. 14,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,800. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $115.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.18.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

