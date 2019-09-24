Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 607,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.03% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 220.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 196,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,058,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,905,000 after buying an additional 195,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,566,000 after buying an additional 147,849 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 24.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 133,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 33.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $75,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,160,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $275,625. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CYTK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $768.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 308.73% and a negative return on equity of 575.21%. The company had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.