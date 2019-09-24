Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,770 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Vistra Energy worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.75. 150,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,337.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,500.00%.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

