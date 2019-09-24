Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $7.37 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,262,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,897,635,000 after acquiring an additional 686,421 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,929,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,276,194,000 after acquiring an additional 41,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,753,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,255,000 after purchasing an additional 188,752 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,135,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $488,549,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

DHR traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $147.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $2,101,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 68,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $9,713,236.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,630,681.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

