Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $6.09 Million in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 232,174 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 21,102 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 34,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,072. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.43. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $28.27.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.63 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.84.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

