Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 49,764 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,764 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 255.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 99,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.78. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $22.56.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

