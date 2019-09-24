Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 209,508 Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,508 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Virtu Financial worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,129,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,600 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,623,000 after buying an additional 1,674,638 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 939,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after buying an additional 767,332 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 16,077.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 672,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after buying an additional 668,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,257,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of VIRT traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,159. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. Virtu Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.19 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.58%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIRT. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 10,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.