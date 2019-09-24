Playgroundz (IOG) Reaches Market Cap of $251,797.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $251,797.00 and approximately $374.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Token Trading

Playgroundz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

