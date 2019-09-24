PIXEL 24-Hour Volume Hits $284,785.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $389,821.00 and approximately $284,785.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,705.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.20 or 0.02660980 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00606553 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00020712 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,024,231 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

