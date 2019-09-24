Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

PINS traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,810,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,964. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. Pinterest’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

