PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Trading Up 0.7%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ)’s share price was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.46 and last traded at $74.38, approximately 157 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10.

Get PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) by 125.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.16% of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:LTPZ)

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.