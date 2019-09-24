PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Trading Up 0.7%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ)’s share price was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.46 and last traded at $74.38, approximately 157 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.86.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:LTPZ)
PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).
See Also: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.