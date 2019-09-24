Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 68,000 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Marriott International worth $94,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $1,912,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $650,146.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,754 shares in the company, valued at $902,401.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,783 shares of company stock worth $5,976,929. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $123.43. The company had a trading volume of 629,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,586. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.83. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $144.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.