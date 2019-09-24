Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 43,846 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,051,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,846 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $82,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 363.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.77.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,264,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $110.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

