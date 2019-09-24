Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 454,100 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,100 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.52% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $128,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 31.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 36,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,328,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,232 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,303,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,086,000 after purchasing an additional 51,251 shares during the period.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.51. 500,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,918. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $129.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.38.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

