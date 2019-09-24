Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 42,970 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,970 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $149,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $1,505,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,545,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,899,229.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $27,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,394. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $3.27 on Tuesday, reaching $130.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,234. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.92. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $182.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.16.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.07). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $148.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

