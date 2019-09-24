Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 135,000 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 927,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $111,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,646,000 after acquiring an additional 47,181 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $2,475,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,055.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Scott Herren sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $252,313.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,123.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,470 shares of company stock worth $10,425,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFPT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.26.

Shares of PFPT stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,259. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.76 and a 200 day moving average of $119.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -108.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $132.85.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.