Phoenix Market Cap Tops $15.74 Million (PHX)

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Phoenix token can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Huobi and Kucoin. Phoenix has a market capitalization of $15.74 million and approximately $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenix has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenix alerts:

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Phoenix

Phoenix is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing

Phoenix Token Trading

Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Binance, Coinrail and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.