Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.53

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.72. Perseus Mining shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 4,500 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $829.27 million and a P/E ratio of -39.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

About Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

