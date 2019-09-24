Pension Partners LLC Takes $215,000 Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Pension Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. KKR & Co Inc accounts for about 0.3% of Pension Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr acquired 2,647,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,698.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. ValuEngine upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $34.00 price objective on KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

KKR traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.