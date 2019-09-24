PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT.PB) Shares Up 0.3%

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT.PB) shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $26.25, 2,301 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.25.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT.PB)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

