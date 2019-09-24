Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $6.19.

NYSE:PEI opened at $5.58 on Friday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.44). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $81.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Joseph F. Coradino acquired 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $59,696.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Pizzi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,459 shares in the company, valued at $312,171.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $286,076 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 195,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 23,412 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,357,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 214,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

