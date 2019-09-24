PAYCENT (PYN) Price Down 19.7% This Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One PAYCENT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $102,237.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00198948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.03 or 0.01060595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00020595 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00086123 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,662,802 tokens. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.