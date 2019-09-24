PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.31

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the software maker on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

PAR traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.76. 14,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.75 million, a P/E ratio of -79.87 and a beta of -0.20. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. Analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $93,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,410,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,855,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 16,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $375,400.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,562,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,373,542.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,488 shares of company stock worth $779,675. Corporate insiders own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

