Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 363,192 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.15% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $103,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,289,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,613,000 after purchasing an additional 692,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,611,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,418,000 after acquiring an additional 456,865 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 609,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,527,000 after acquiring an additional 356,732 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,048,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,115,000 after acquiring an additional 95,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $507,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.09.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.29. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $116.48.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

