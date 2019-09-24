Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (ASX:PSQ) Insider Acquires A$15,378.66 in Stock

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (ASX:PSQ) insider Zita Peach purchased 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,378.66 ($10,906.85).

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.06 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.69 ($1.20). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The firm has a market cap of $234.07 million and a P/E ratio of 27.50.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. Pacific Smiles Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental and nib Dental Care brand names in Eastern Australia. The company provides general dentistry services, including check-ups, teeth cleaning, fillings, and extractions; dental treatments, such as crowns, bridges, fillings, and extractions; advanced dentistry comprising dental implants; and specialist dentistry, such as orthodontics, prosthodontics, endodontics, and periodontics, as well as other treatments under general anaesthetic and intravenous sedation.

