Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.16 (BATS:COWZ)

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1551 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.79. 31,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67.

